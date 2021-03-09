Letter: Drug price bill will limit free market

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us how much Americans and North Dakotans rely on our robust health care system. The many different stakeholders, from the manufacturers to the patients themselves, work in the free market to determine prices and pushes for innovation on all fronts. This system has been imperative in our fight against COVID-19, especially in developing multiple vaccines in record time.

So, with all these good things, why would the North Dakotan state government want to replace our system with restrictive socialist policies?

Unfortunately, our Legislature is considering a bill, Senate Bill 2170, that would limit the free market and pin medicine prices to those in Canada, a foreign, socialist market. The goal of this legislation is to reduce drug prices. Instead, it will raise prices of medicines and limit our state’s access to medical innovations. This bill, an a few others like it have already passed the state Senate. So this debate is not just about an idle threat from bills that have no chance of passing.