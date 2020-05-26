Letter: Doug Larsen will stay true to ND values

We met Doug and Amy in 2004. They had recently moved to Mandan and had purchased a 4 plex that had seen better days, to say the least. We were their second tenants in that building. We watched them spend their days working their normal jobs and their nights and weekends fixing up their property. I remember when they painted the exterior of the building over the July 4 holiday. I asked "you won't even take the day off to celebrate America's Independence?" Doug said " I celebrate America everyday by living its dream." We watched them grow from 4 units to 12 to 20 to 49, staying true to their North Dakota values. In time they would build a hotel and start a construction company. Doug and Amy Larsen are some of the most successful, hardest working people we have ever met. We are proud of them and happy to have them as friends. If elected, Doug will serve District 34 of Mandan very well and will stay true to our values.