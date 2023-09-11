What a lovely and altruistic idea -- a group whose mission is connecting residents and visitors with the history and culture along the Missouri River in Central North Dakota! However I sincerely doubt that taxpayers, who just received notification of outrageously increased property taxes will find it attractive when they realize River Road must be widened, the homeless will gravitate to the public bathrooms like Venice Beach in California and as if the loud and raucous music from down river weren’t already enough, they suggest bringing it even closer in the form of a bandshell!