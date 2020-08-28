Letter: Don't let fear control your vote, opinions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Webster’s definition of Fear: an unpleasant often strong emotion caused by anticipation or awareness of danger.

We used to be a nation of independent thinkers and now it seems there only three types of people: those for, those against, and those that haven’t made up their mind yet.

I believe most politicians think of their constituents as a necessary ignorance to be tolerated to remain in power. I think they may be right. It shows no intelligence to vote the same people in decade after decade and expect things will change. It’s not unlike doing the exact same thing time and time again expecting a different result, this is an act of a fool.

This year the fear of death is being used to influence our vote. In a pandemic, society should rally around the most vulnerable among us. Instead we were encouraged to isolate and distance ourselves.

To my understanding a cure or preventive vaccine will need to include in part some of the virus we are fighting. Seems simple considering within the first 30 days they were 90% sure it originated from bats. Just how long should the last 10% take to figure out. We hear all kinds of excuses from all kinds of people why we don’t have it figured out yet.