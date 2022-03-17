Letter: Don't blame voters for choosing Trump

Well, I, for one, want to say I don't blame you for voting for Trump; it was a free, fair, and most secure election ever. You didn't know Trump would take losing a little hard. You couldn't have known that Trump would call his most loyal supporters to D.C. to speak to them. Of course, he convinced them that if they walked to the Capitol, they could convince V.P. Pence and Congress that Trump actually won. If that didn't work, well, they would just have to hang Pence and a couple of others to get their point across. So, they put on their best attire, their shiniest helmets, some with horns, best flak jackets, and of course all the accessories, knives, mace, smoke bombs, etc., and away they went. Of course, it didn't work; democracy won. Of course, you might have voted for Trump because a brilliant team of advisors surrounded him. You didn't know most of them would end up in prison. Still, he had his brilliant lawyer Rudy Giuliani and let's not forget the "My Pillow Guy."