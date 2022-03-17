Letter: Don't blame voters for choosing Trump

In my travels town to town, I've seen a flag flying in some people's yards. The flag says, "DON'T BLAME ME. I VOTED FOR TRUMP."
Well, I, for one, want to say I don't blame you for voting for Trump; it was a free, fair, and most secure election ever. You didn't know Trump would take losing a little hard. You couldn't have known that Trump would call his most loyal supporters to D.C. to speak to them. Of course, he convinced them that if they walked to the Capitol, they could convince V.P. Pence and Congress that Trump actually won. If that didn't work, well, they would just have to hang Pence and a couple of others to get their point across. So, they put on their best attire, their shiniest helmets, some with horns, best flak jackets, and of course all the accessories, knives, mace, smoke bombs, etc., and away they went. Of course, it didn't work; democracy won. Of course, you might have voted for Trump because a brilliant team of advisors surrounded him. You didn't know most of them would end up in prison. Still, he had his brilliant lawyer Rudy Giuliani and let's not forget the "My Pillow Guy."
When you voted for Trump, you certainly didn't know that his idol and best friend Putin would go ballistic — launching an unprovoked attack on a democratic nation. Bombing schools, hospitals, and civilian neighborhoods, killing thousands of men, women, and children. He even bombed a nuclear plant; now that was a gem of an idea, just go ahead and contaminate all of Europe.
In closing I will say once again, I don't blame you for voting for Trump. For sure, you remember the old adage, fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me.
Bill Amerman, Forman