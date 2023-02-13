Gun violence is once again in the news. California has the most restrictive gun laws than any other state and lately has mass shootings. They are calling for more restrictive laws from the federal government, once again blaming others for their own failures. They tout stats from the past providing proof that they did their part and now the recent bad number change has to be someone else’s fault.

Democrats from all over the U.S. are literally yelling for new legislation against guns so as to mimic California’s chosen path which is now reviling the folly of such thinking. I suppose they feel that if they don’t get the Ffederal government to also follow their example soon their current numbers will be revealed and won’t support their claiming victory for their agenda.

It seems that having so many laws against an inanimate object already in place, that more laws will curb these inanimate objects thirst for blood. The definition of inanimate, tells us that this object will not and cannot act on its own.

It appears to me that guns have no thirst for blood, why is the driver behind the gun’s movement not held accountable, because humans can have a thirst for blood. Do you suppose society has nothing to do with the action of this inanimate object? Of course, if we were to consider that, I guess then we would have to change ourselves and that seems a ridicules notion when we can to continue to blame all the bad on a defenseless machine made of iron, plastic and lead.

Think blaming anything or anyone else for our flaws never solves any problem. I claim responsibility for all inanimate objects in my possession. They just kind of lay there, until I get hungry for bacon of course.

Jim Braun, Belfield