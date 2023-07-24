Don’t believe carbon capture half-truths

This past week, the Bismarck Tribune posted a story originally written by staff at the North Dakota News Cooperative (NDNC). The story quoted numerous far left of center political types in their opposition to carbon capture while advancing yet to be proven technologies.

The story was riddled with half-truths and exaggerations about how North Dakota can deploy carbon capture technology with lignite coal.

Replacing a baseload facility with intermittent renewables is intellectually dishonest. It totally ignores math, physics, and the experts who have warned we are on the verge of an energy crisis due to the lack of baseload power.

But that’s besides the point. The piece sought out non-credible sources for the story, just look at who the story quoted. The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and the Sierra Club are to the left of even Bernie Sanders who supported the enhanced federal tax credits for carbon capture. These are not serious organizations.

Over the next several months, groups like IEEFA and the Sierra Club with ties outside of the state will continue to spread misinformation about our state’s coal industry. They will try to promote their financial interests in renewables at the expense of North Dakotans. Don’t believe it and tell groups like North Dakota News Cooperative to start acting with intellectual honesty.

Perrie Schafer, Mandan