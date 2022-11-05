Letter: Don't be duped; vote no on measure 2

Don’t be duped, reject legalizing marijuana

Research tells us that approximately 1 in 10 adults who use marijuana will become addicted. In today’s society — when our government continues to increase the nation’s investment treating drug addiction — it seems counter intuitive to legalize yet another addictive recreational drug.

The North Dakota Medical Association (NDMA) takes this opportunity to share why legalizing recreational marijuana is a poor choice for North Dakota. We invite North Dakotans to look beyond the propaganda and pay attention to the facts:

Marijuana is the most used illicit drug. Rationalizing legalization because of this fact would be like legalizing texting while driving “since everybody does it.”

While rates of use of alcohol, cigarettes, and other drugs are decreasing in adolescents, marijuana usage rates are increasing for all age groups.

Marijuana’s current potency is more addictive now than ever before.

Marijuana use is associated with mental health problems, including depression, comorbid-substance use, suicide, and psychosis. It impairs academic performance and leads to challenges with steady employment, stable relationships, and life satisfaction.

The increase in pregnant moms using cannabis, with consequential delivery of low birth-weight babies, is extremely concerning for the next generations’ growth and brain development.

Recreational cannabis legalization in the United States is associated with an increased risk of fatal motor vehicle collisions and associated deaths.

Recreational cannabis legalization results in increased marijuana-related emergency department visits and hospitalizations for psychosis, intoxication, and other adverse effects.

NDMA joins the following organizations in OPPOSING the legalization of recreational marijuana:

ND Sheriff’s and Deputies Association

ND Peace Officers Association

Chiefs of Police Association of ND

ND Farm Bureau

ND Farmers Union

Greater ND Chamber

ND Family Alliance and

ND Catholic Conference

Don’t be duped. Vote NO on Measure 2.

North Dakota Medical Association Executive Council

Dr. Joshua Ranum, Hettinger, president

Dr. Stephanie Dahl, Horace, vice president

Dr. Parag Kumar, Bismarck, policy forum chair

Dr. Erica Hofland, Dickinson, secretary-treasurer

Dr. Misty Anderson, Valley City, immediate past president

Armstrong is only conservative in race

Republican incumbent Kelly Armstrong and declared independent Cara Mund are the candidates North Dakotans will choose from to represent us in the U.S. House.

From their policy positions and records, Kelly Armstrong is the clear choice for North Dakotans, and among those issues is that of life. Armstrong has a 100% pro-life voting record and fights consistently for the protection of life at all stages of development. Cara Mund, on the other hand, entered the race to protect unlimited access to abortion for any reason; those are not North Dakota values.

Going further, Armstrong is a conservative who is concerned about the threat our national debt poses to the country and has voted against many of the Democrats’ reckless spending bills. Mund has made it no secret that she would have supported Democrats’ tax and spend spree and green-lit their so-called Inflation Reduction Act. Not a single Republican voted for this massive giveaway of our tax dollars.

Mund has repeatedly asserted that Representative Armstrong is beholden to “a party,” but what is a political party if not a collection of beliefs — and those beliefs expressed in the platform of the party Armstrong represents mirror those of the vast majority of North Dakotans.

In this election, Armstrong is the only conservative candidate and the only candidate who stands up for our beliefs.

John Trandem, Reiles Acres

Goter best advocate for Morton County

This letter is to support Gabrielle Goter for Morton County State’s Attorney. I know personally the hard work and diligent effort she has made in support of her county and how respected she is by law enforcement, other attorneys, social workers and the public — through the state and in fact, the nation. She has consistently put others, including her staff, above her own needs, and is humble, dedicated and devoted to Morton County. When you compliment her, she compliments her staff at the office. Quite simply, it is evident that there is nowhere else she would rather be, and she wants to continue to serve her neighbors and be the great role model she is for other attorneys, law enforcement, social work and for everyone. Even five minutes spent with her would tell you everything you need to know about who you should vote for and why. After all the difficult events that Morton County has been through, you deserve to keep your very own “mama bear” who has continued to persevere despite undeserved obstacles, because that is how important each and every resident is to her. Please carefully consider how precious your vote is and use it to give yourselves the best advocate — Gabrielle Goter.

Bonnie Humphrey, Minot

Armstrong represents service members wellI am a wife of a 12-year veteran of the U.S. Navy. Having representatives who listen to and stand up for service members, veterans and their families is important to me.

Congressman Kelly Armstrong has been a strong voice for North Dakota’s service members and veterans and always stands up for service members. He supported the PACT Act which helps veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during military service. He is the lead Republican sponsor of the Transition for Success Act, which will expand access to the SkillBridge training network for more members of the National Guard and set them up for fulfilling careers upon completion of their service. When Republicans take control of the House, Kelly will have a seat at the table to fight for North Dakota priorities in the National Defense Authorization Act and make sure service members have the tools needed to defend the country.

I am proud to have Kelly representing our North Dakota veterans. He has earned my vote.

Nicole Bredahl, West Fargo