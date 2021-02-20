Letter: Don't be deceived by property taxes

In Mandan, our consolidated taxable valuations have risen 44.9% since 2015 yet our mill levies have only been reduced 6.8% in that time period. The formula for property taxes is taxable valuations X mill levy equals property tax. The theory behind property taxes and economic incentives is that as we increase in overall valuation and as we grow, each of our taxes should be coming down. This is especially true when the valuations went up an accelerated 44.9% in just six years.

Hypothetically, if we expected government to spend an average of 4% more per year, each year, which is more than the cost of living increases have been, then our property taxes on our overall consolidated tax should be over 25% lower than they actually are today. So don't be deceived by the property taxes not going up or not going up much, they actually should be about 25% lower than they actually are today if we had "reasonable" fiscal management.

So each of you, ask your city officials why your property taxes haven't gone down as much as they should with the huge valuation increases and our Mandan growth. Remind them that when we gave Walmart the huge property tax exemption, we were all promised by the city commission that this would result in LOWER property taxes. I don't know about you, but I haven't seen any of that savings from our doing the free giveaway to Walmart, have you?