Letter: Don't align North Dakota with East Coast time zone

I read a letter recently that cheers the idea of year-round daylight saving time in North Dakota. I'm here to argue the opposite.
Year-round daylight saving time would put us in the same time zone as Philadelphia in the winter. Not only is that absurdly off from solar time (On the day of this writing, sunrise in Bismarck would be at 8:51, noon at 13:58, and sunset at 19:04), but it would mean that North Dakota would be an island of Eastern Standard Time surrounded by Central Standard Time and Mountain Standard Time in the winter. That would mean it would (supposedly) be 11:00 in Minnesota, 12:00 in North Dakota, and 10:00 in Montana!
Being on Central Standard Time already pushes most of North Dakota's apparent noon ahead of solar noon. Central Standard Time is based on the 90th meridian, so it works well for Wisconsin. Mountain Standard Time is based on the 105th meridian, which also doesn't run through North Dakota (it runs through Glendive, Montana) but it's closer than the 90th meridian. Therefore, if we want one permanent time zone that is most honest for North Dakota, the choice is Mountain Standard Time, not Central Standard Time, and definitely NOT Eastern Standard Time!
Jacob Dalland, Bismarck