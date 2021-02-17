Letter: Don't align North Dakota with East Coast time zone

Year-round daylight saving time would put us in the same time zone as Philadelphia in the winter. Not only is that absurdly off from solar time (On the day of this writing, sunrise in Bismarck would be at 8:51, noon at 13:58, and sunset at 19:04), but it would mean that North Dakota would be an island of Eastern Standard Time surrounded by Central Standard Time and Mountain Standard Time in the winter. That would mean it would (supposedly) be 11:00 in Minnesota, 12:00 in North Dakota, and 10:00 in Montana!