Letter: Done with the NFL

Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner, recently decided to support players who decide to protest during the playing of the National Anthem. Disrespecting the flag by kneeling is disrespecting our military and veterans.

Brett Favre in a recent interview with TMZ compared Colin Kaepernick sacrificing his career by protesting during playing of the National Anthem to Pat Tilman’s death while serving in the Army. Pat Tilman, a NFL player, joined the Army in 2002 and was killed in Afghanistan in 2004. Brett Favre said both should be considered heroes. Comparing someone who disrespected the flag to someone who died defending the flag is disgusting. I used to be a Brett Favre fan. Because of his recent comments I plan to throw all of my Brett Favre paraphernalia in the trash.