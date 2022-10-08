Letter: Don’t give away the power of your vote

Having completed just two years in the North Dakota House of Representatives I would like to share with you my perspective on what a two term, eight-year limit, on a legislator in the ND House or Senate means for North Dakota citizens.

Approving term limits in North Dakota is limiting your rights as a citizen to choose and elect public officials you want to represent you and your district. Your elected Representatives and Senator represent about 17,000 people. This is a small number of people when compared to most states. For those that care to be involved in policies affecting our state it is quite easy to develop a personal relationship with your elected official. If that legislator is representing you well, isn’t there value in sending them back to continue serving your district and maintaining that personal relationship rather than having to always develop new relationships with someone who may or may not be as effective in serving your district?

The North Dakota Legislature is limited by the ND Constitution to 80 days of meeting every two years. A yes vote on term limits would limit your state legislator to serving a maximum of 320 days in session where they can adopt or eliminate laws and set a biennial budget.

North Dakota legislators are part-time employees. Unless retired, most legislators maintain their normal jobs and businesses. Serving the people of the district while still maintaining everyday responsibilities to our families and jobs is not an easy task. Expecting your legislators to continue with part-time service while becoming knowledgeable enough to become an effective appropriation chairman crafting a $5 billion general fund budget and nearly a $17 billion total state budget in this short period of time is quite a reach.

Paul Thomas, Velva