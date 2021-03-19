Letter: Don’t forget about future generations

House Bill 1152 passed in the North Dakota House of Representatives earlier this year. Now it’s in the process of being voted on in the Senate. This bill would allow an exception in the North Dakota Smoke Free Law by allowing cigar bars in our state. The Bismarck Break Free Youth Board would like to raise awareness towards some problems surrounding this bill. Specifically, problems our generation will face if this bill passes.

Throughout committee discussions surrounding this bill it has been mentioned that cigar bars could be a place for leaders to meet and make important deals. This is based on the assumption that our generation would want to sacrifice our health to be influential. There are other places to make deals that don’t involve health risks.

Another concern we'd raise is for the workers of the proposed cigar bars. Many of these workers will be part of our generation and will not be focused on the health risks associated with their job. They will be focused on paying rent and tuition. We’d also like to raise concerns for workers and residents in surrounding buildings. There is nothing within the bill that stipulates a cigar bar cannot be placed within a strip mall or next to a school. These people will suffer because of their forced proximity to the cigar bars.