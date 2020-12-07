Letter: Dollar coins need to be in circulation

Today's 12-2-2020 Tribune's front page article about the Salvation Army's donation dip (bell ringing kettle-wise) caught my attention. Hmmm... QR Code pay method OK, but I could not help to think of how the "elite" politicians and media continue on with their insidious war against dollar coins and how it hurts the "less fortunate" among us! I am referring to "the dollar coin" and the reasons why they need to be in more circulation. The dollar coin with its "highly germicidal" 88.5% copper content should also be properly classified as one of many helpful mitigating protection factors against transmission of Covid-19 and other contagious medical problems!