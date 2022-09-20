Letter: DOJ has different standard for Trump

Recall the animus against Trump expressed by high-ranking members of the intelligence community (Brennan, Comey, Clapper, et al). They acted on that animus in spades: They spied on the Trump campaign, Trump Tower, and Trump’s associates. The predicate for all this spying? The bogus Steele dossier and Alpha Bank allegations furnished by the Clinton campaign. They set up Trump associates Papadopoulos and Page. Democrat operatives were given access to the NSA database for opposition research. In the waning days of his administration, Obama’s minions unmasked the identities of Americans whose names surfaced in foreign intelligence surveillance. FBI lawyers lied on FISA warrant applications. FBI Agents Strzok and Page loathed Trump and his supporters and had an “insurance policy” in case Trump won the election. FBI Deputy Director McCabe lied about leaking to the press. Comey bragged about setting up Michael Flynn’s prosecution. The FBI helped rig the 2020 election by squelching the Hunter Biden investigation until after the election, even though they knew it was genuine. They were joined by 50 members of the intelligence community who dismissed the laptop as Russian disinformation. The FBI also colluded with Facebook in suppressing pre-election news coverage of the laptop.