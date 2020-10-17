Letter: Does the 'Old America' exist?

After four years of toxic divisiveness, we approach a grievance-driven election. Desperate calls come from some absolutely convinced that four more years of current policies will lead to permanent harm of the republic, Whereas the opposition views recent dire societal transformations as proof that sinister forces are “taking away my country.” “Country” referred to here, is best represented by the America of the 1950s with its time-honored values and practices, a time when old white folks had the power. (With seniority-based congressional leadership, it was old white folks from the South who had the power.)
“Fifties America” was segregated; Black students attended their own schools, women played muted public roles, gays were “closeted” and few knew what Muslim folks were all about. Abortions were secreted in back alleys. Druggies and rapist were stopped at the border. Large majorities claimed membership in one religion or another. We prayed in school and in lots of other places. Film content and music lyrics did not shock nor disgust. We stood tall during the National Anthem. Police were respected and massive demonstrations against authority took place in Hungary and Czechoslovakia not America.
THAT, was “my country.” But that was then and this now. Add the BLM movement, the cancel culture, and shocking new demographics (Of Americans 15 years and younger, the majority is not white! Four in ten have no religious affiliation, etc), and you understand the lament: “They’re taking away my country.” Therefore, desperate measures are necessary, including embracing any and all allies and actions. As one analyst put it, “Any price paid, any crime forgiven, any outrage ignored if that’s what takes to bring “The Old America” back.
But what if bringing back “The Old America” is no longer possible. Is Trump running for reelection of an America that no longer exists?
Dominic Schaff, Bismarck
