Letter: Does the 'Old America' exist?

After four years of toxic divisiveness, we approach a grievance-driven election. Desperate calls come from some absolutely convinced that four more years of current policies will lead to permanent harm of the republic, Whereas the opposition views recent dire societal transformations as proof that sinister forces are “taking away my country.” “Country” referred to here, is best represented by the America of the 1950s with its time-honored values and practices, a time when old white folks had the power. (With seniority-based congressional leadership, it was old white folks from the South who had the power.)

“Fifties America” was segregated; Black students attended their own schools, women played muted public roles, gays were “closeted” and few knew what Muslim folks were all about. Abortions were secreted in back alleys. Druggies and rapist were stopped at the border. Large majorities claimed membership in one religion or another. We prayed in school and in lots of other places. Film content and music lyrics did not shock nor disgust. We stood tall during the National Anthem. Police were respected and massive demonstrations against authority took place in Hungary and Czechoslovakia not America.