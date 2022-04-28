Letter: Does proposed amendment violate constitution?

Is proposed amendment unconstitutional?

The North Dakota state constitution says in Article 3, Section 1 - "Powers Reserved to the People" concerning using an initiated measure to change the laws or the state constitution---"Laws may be enacted to facilitate and safeguard, but not to hamper, restrict, or impair these powers."

The proposed constitutional amendment recently received by the Secretary of State, requiring 60% of voters to approve any initiated change in the state constitution "hampers and restricts" the ability of a majority of voters from changing our constitution. Therefore it is unconstitutional. Can a proposed constitutional amendment be unconstitutional? Yes; if you look at the precedent set by the South Dakota Supreme Court where they overturned a constitutional amendment that passed with 54% of the vote.

In a state where one party has a super majority and the legislature can overturn any normal initiated measure, the ability of the people to change the constitution by the ballot by a majority vote should be sacred. Our state founders knew this and put it in our constitution. Getting a 60% vote on any issue is near impossible. Should a minority of voters control North Dakota? It is my hope that someone or some political party who opposes this will challenge this proposed amendment in court.

Bradley King, Bismarck

