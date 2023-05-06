Can someone please help me understand MDU's request for a $25M rate increase -- and to be transparent, I do own some shares of MDU stock.

MDU just reported a quarterly PROFIT of about $38M+. Annualized, that comes to about $154M in PROFITS. Yes, I do realize that quarterly figure might be different each quarter, which would affect my numbers, of course.

MDU has agreed to that rate increase of about $25M annually. They actually requested more, but I suppose that could have been a typical bargaining tactic -- ask for more, settle for what you really wanted in the first place.

Using just these available figures, if MDU does not get that rate increase, their PROFIT margin might see about a 15%-17% reduction to the $125M range. That is, of course, assuming they maintain their current levels of spending, and/or find ways to reduce expenses.

So, does MDU really, REALLY need a rate increase to continue as a profitable venture? I sure don't see it.

Am I totally off-base here? Possibly, and I'm pretty sure someone will let me know if I am.

David Anderson, Bismarck