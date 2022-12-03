Letter: Do 'we the people' still have a voice?

Do ‘we the people’ still have a voice?

Our rights as people. Our right to speak, to believe, to collectively organize a militia, to deny people of violence into our homes, to deny unreasonable search or seizure, to be tried by our peers, our property cannot be seized without compensation, we cannot be subjugated to cruel or unusual punishment, it is our right as people to organize in our work place or politically, and we are tied only to a federal government that follows its constitution, derived by the overwhelming consent of the governed.

These rights as people are addressing issues we had to face from oppressive forces. From the monarchy, from the ruling class, from people so wealthy they could buy or bury our voice with little to no resistance.

It took a collective of communities to say no more. To say we will be free from the subjugation of a small group of people who wield power through money and blood lines. Millionaires do not get to dictate reality and political families do not get to dictate reality. Inequality does not represent people, it subjugates us to the modes of power, and its uneven distribution.

One must wonder though. When the majority are ignored, corralled in cities, gerrymandered out of a voice, actively ignored and our election attempted to be over turned locally and federally, do WE THE PEOPLE actually have a voice? Against so many who invoke the same words that refuse to honor its meaning or value.

I believe in freedom, to organize, to speak, to express our liberty in the form of acknowledging oppression, and most of all to be a wild one. Our freedom is to expand our liberation as a social species looking to exist as we have evolved to do so, collectively with respect to our individual communities.

Thomas Starks, Lisbon