Letter: Do we cherish guns more than children?

The AR-15 was developed in the 1950s for military use; later dubbed the M16. It was designed to be lightweight, to kill people quickly and in large numbers – “assault weapon.”

Weapons experts stated there is minimal difference between the military M16 and the AR-15. The M16, an automatic rifle, requires constant pressure for a continual flow of bullets and the AR-15, a semi-automatic, requires the shooter must press the trigger for each bullet released.

Compare the damage an AR-15 and a 9mm handgun can do to the human body: “One looks like a grenade went off in there,” says Peter Rhee, a trauma surgeon at the University of Arizona. “The other looks like a bad knife cut.” A handgun wound might require only one surgery but an AR-15 bullet wound might require three to ten.

The bullet from an AR-15 is relatively small, but it leaves the muzzle at three times the speed of a handgun bullet. It has so much energy that it can disintegrate three inches of leg bone. “It would just turn it to dust,” says Donald Jenkins, a trauma surgeon at University of Texas.

Then, multiply the damage from a single bullet by the ease of shooting an AR-15, which doesn’t kick. Add to that, magazines holding 30 bullets.

The Supreme Court has ruled that the U.S. Government has the authority to regulate gun sales as well as what types of guns can be sold to the general public. The question that demands to be addressed, is the gun industry and gun ownership currently well-regulated as addressed by the second amendment?

Can we live with the idea that we cherish our guns more than our children and families? Kevin Cramer only worries he won’t be reelected if he supports sensible gun legislation. No more games.

Deb Arnold, Bismarck

