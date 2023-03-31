Posters I saw recently said there was a "silent protest" of the House and Senate book ban bills at the Capitol from 5:30-6 p.m. Friday, March 24.

5:30-6 p.m.? And on a Friday? Sounds pointless to me, since the building empties promptly by 5 p.m. every Friday.

Legislators and lobbyists zip home (weather permitting) and most state employees light out when their offices close. The security and maintenance people are working, so what good is this "silent protest" before an empty building?

ND's population is 700,000-plus. The book ban bills got fewer than 100 emails to the Education Committees, I heard. 100 / 700,000 is 1/7,000, or 0.01% of the population here, if the information is accurate. Another 50 people standing silently outside an empty building has no impact, so why do it?

If you want to do something useful, call/text/email legislators against the book ban bills. And pass the word to them to strongly support HCR 3030, to study the problem of homelessness and ND RentHelp, etc., so working poor people aren't camping in vehicles, friends places, and under trees in North Dakota winters. As an Amish client of mine once told a young man, "Boy!, Go do something useful!"

Protest the book bans. Fight them hard and win. Fight to reduce homelessness, especially among men in North Dakota. But don't bother "standing silently reading a potentially banned book" in front of an empty building (and on a Friday night, too!)

Carel Two-Eagle, Bismarck