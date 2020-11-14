Letter: Divisiveness will take time to repair

Ancient Greece, notably the city-state of Athens, was the birthplace of Democracy. The word Democracy comes from the Greek word “Demokratia” meaning “Rule By The People.”

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in, on Jan. 20. It will take time to repair Donald Trump’s nationwide high unemployment rate, public divisiveness and get COVID-19 under control.

Former presidents, traditionally move into the background, but Trump’s “narcissistic personality disorder” will cause him and his supporters to constantly demonize President Biden.

Trump must be held accountable for his erratic COVID-19 response, that has killed 238,000 plus Americans; and the 545 immigrant children who were taken from their parents and placed into detention camps, where they suffered emotional child abuse.

Do we need a Nuremberg type trial; charging Trump with crimes against American humanity?

In 2017, a Quinnipiac University poll asked, “What is the first word that comes to mind when you think of Donald Trump?” The overwhelming response was “idiot”, which is derived from the Greek word “idiotes.”

An idiotes was an ancient Greek citizen who contributed nothing to the common good.