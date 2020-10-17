Letter: Divisiveness is frightening

I miss the good old days! Life was less contentious, quieter, and more respectful. Missing were terms and phrases that are everywhere now. Terms such as "fake news," "alternative facts," breaking news of the latest conspiracy theory. Missing too was the labeling of the "other" as socialist, communist leftist, right wing, evil or crook. Missing were riots, statue toppling, and calls to unfund the police. Political rallies gave people a chance to hear the policies and proposals of the candidates rather than becoming a mass exercise in rage, hate and name calling. ("Lock her up!" "He is a crook")

Many of you are my friends. I do not agree with your political views although I have tried to understand them. So many other qualities make you my friends and I treasure you for all the things we do have in common.

I am worried about what is happening in our country. In a war against a deadly virus, there are protests against wearing masks and attempts to prove the death rates are artificially inflated and used to scare the public. One death is one too many! Wear a mask. Show love by action.