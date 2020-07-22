Letter: Divide school day to return safely

Among the many suggestions being made to accommodate students in our public school system, I would like to add another. To make the best of time, space and personnel why not divide the school day for high school students into two halves: one from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., which includes a half hour for lunch; and 12:30 to 1 p.m. (lunch period) for the afternoon students — classes from 1 to 5 p.m. With 50 minutes for each class period, there should be enough time to carry out the academic part of the day. While the morning group is in class, the afternoon group could be in extra-curricular activities (whatever) and vice versa. With this division, a classroom would have only half the students so they could be spaced out to meet a distance factor. For those in elementary school, the hours would be from 9 a.m. until noon, then lunch. For the afternoon group, it would be lunch and then classes from 1 until 4 with the flip times used for extra-curricular activities (whatever). One of the ways to reward a teacher for the extra hours for which he or she spent would be a four-day week or some other reward — extra money? There may be many pitfalls to this suggestion, but we need to have the students back in school — the most positive and safe place for them. Students a have nice place that was built for them, a talented teaching and administrative staff to meet their academic needs, and fellow students with whom they may congregate for social activity. Parents are then free to work or take active roles in the community — the family is more complete and alive. All of us need a healthy lifestyle to accommodate our wants and needs.