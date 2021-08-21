Letter: Districting process needs participation

The 2021 legislative districting process is in motion, and North Dakota Voters First is urging fellow North Dakotans to get involved. Together, we can help prevent gerrymandering in our state.

As a matter of fact, the first meeting of the 2021 North Dakota Redistricting Committee is coming up soon on Thursday at the state Capitol. Please consider attending this and following meetings in-person or virtually. Testimony will be accepted at all the committee meetings. Go to legis.nd.gov to find committee dates and other important information. The maps they draw will be in place for the next decade.

There was big news recently with the release of the detailed 2020 U.S. Census data. The new data starts the process of creating new maps. The report showed that North Dakota’s population increased by almost 16% in the last 10 years to 779,094 people. This is important, because it will dramatically affect North Dakota’s 47 legislative districts and this year’s legislative districting process. If legislators continue with a 47-district map, each district will increase in population from about 14,000 to over 16,000.

Specifically, Bismarck-Mandan, Fargo-West Fargo, and the Oil Patch saw dramatic population increases.