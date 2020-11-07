Letter: District 8 should decide House seat

We have been a member of the District 8 Republican Party for over 40 years. At the invitation of Layton Freborg we attended our first meeting in Turtle Lake, ND in the late 1970s. I guess that means we're a little old but we still care very much about North Dakota politics. At our endorsing convention last spring two newcomers came with their support and won the nomination. We are strong supporters of Jeff Delzer and were there to support him. Following the endorsement of the two new people one of them expressed to one of his friends that it would not cost them any money to run the race. My only thought was they must have a lot of money. Then came the flyers and commercials and phone calls. There were no district meetings, no getting out to meet the people who were involved in the District 8 party. It was like magic. Then we learned they were funded by the governor's PAC. I don't know exactly why he is either afraid of Jeff or doesn't like him but we have a lot of respect for Jeff. But it seems like our governor has a fixation on running our district or owning it. Not sure which. Please, Mr. Governor, let the people of District 8 make decisions about District 8. We are very capable. We care about our representation and would like to be the ones deciding who that would be. We really don't need your help to to that.