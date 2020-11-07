Letter: District 8 dilemma

On Nov. 3, the citizens of ND’s legislative District 8 elected David Nehring to the ND Legislature with 6,763 votes -- OK. District 8 residents also elected David Andahl to the Legislature with 5,901 votes. The problem is that there is no longer a David Andahl -- David went on to the next life on Oct. 5.

First question: Can a person who is known to be dead, be legally declared elected?

Another issue: If deemed legally elected, who has the authority to replace him? It appears that the governor thinks he has. But, if this person is to represent the residents of District 8, don’t the residents of District 8 have that responsibility?

Maybe Volochenko, who came in third in the election, should become the representative.

Maybe District 8 should hold a special election to fill this seat.

Maybe District 8’s Executive Committee should reappoint Jeff Delzer to this position.

It will be interesting to see how this shakes out.

Marv Mutzenberger, Bismarck

