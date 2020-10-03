Letter: Distortions by recent liberal-slanted columns

Lloyd Omdahl’s column (9/13/20) carries the absurd heading “Community and socialism are the same." Socialism is defined (online dictionaries) as:
• Economic and political theories advocating governmental ownership of the means of production/distribution of goods.
• No private property.
• According to Marx, a stage of society between capitalism and communism.
To state that a failed system of government is the same as a “community” (A body of individuals such as people with common interests living in a particular area) is a gross abuse of the English language.
Additional distortions:
• “Consensus needed for socialism” – tell that to residents of Venezuela, Cuba, or China.
• The lack of health insurance does not cause illness and death -- health care is available to everyone with or without insurance (Emergency rooms are expensive!). Obamacare has failed for reasons other than compromise (See Forbes article 1/17/20 Top Reasons Why Obamacare Is Wrong For America).
• The farming industry began with the first settlers to arrive in this country!
Bill Patrie’s columns (3/24/20, 7/2/20, 7/21/20, 8/21/20) contain numerous distortions:
• Mr. Patrie claims President Trump has betrayed our country by not following the “consensus” that man is causing climate change by burning fossil fuels (Your power supplier, Basin Electric Power Cooperative generates electricity from coal/natural gas). There is no scientific evidence that carbon dioxide causes climate change.
• Mr. Patrie claims our economic system has failed. Real median household income increased nearly 7% in 2019 and poverty reached a record low. The bottom 50% of taxpayers pay no income tax.
• The referencing of Adolph Hitler is disgusting and totally inappropriate. Mr. Patrie has made too many false accusations against President Trump, former Governor Dalrymple and Senator Cramer to include in one letter.
If the Bismarck Tribune would like to be more balanced – liberal vs. conservative, several of your liberal columnists could retire!
Rod J. Kuhn, Bismarck
