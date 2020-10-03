Letter: Distortions by recent liberal-slanted columns

Lloyd Omdahl’s column (9/13/20) carries the absurd heading “Community and socialism are the same." Socialism is defined (online dictionaries) as:

• Economic and political theories advocating governmental ownership of the means of production/distribution of goods.

• No private property.

• According to Marx, a stage of society between capitalism and communism.

To state that a failed system of government is the same as a “community” (A body of individuals such as people with common interests living in a particular area) is a gross abuse of the English language.

Additional distortions:

• “Consensus needed for socialism” – tell that to residents of Venezuela, Cuba, or China.

• The lack of health insurance does not cause illness and death -- health care is available to everyone with or without insurance (Emergency rooms are expensive!). Obamacare has failed for reasons other than compromise (See Forbes article 1/17/20 Top Reasons Why Obamacare Is Wrong For America).

• The farming industry began with the first settlers to arrive in this country!