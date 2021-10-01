Letter: Dissent does not mean anti-science

Dr. McDonough (9/18) castigates the Bismarck School Board for not requiring masks and calls their decision “anti-science.” Perhaps he means that the Board’s decision disregards expert opinion which is so authoritative and settled that it is irrational and irresponsible to go against it. If so, he misrepresents the role and function of the Board, the actual state of the science, and the status of scientific opinion in general.

The Board’s job isn’t to march in lockstep with the Mayo Clinic or even our more compliant brethren in Fargo. The Board has to make local policy decisions, and this calls for weighing the evidence, doing risk analysis, and balancing costs and benefits. Even if McDonough is right about the effectiveness of masking, it still can be rational not to require masks. Policy judgments are more complex than McDonough thinks, and he is wrong to presume the Board didn’t do its job.