Letter: Display white lights to thank health care workers

Let’s call 2020 the year of the brave. In every home and business, we’ve had to make hard sacrifices and adapt to new normals. While there’s hope on the horizon with the coming vaccines, our fight is not quite over.

The weeks ahead may be the most challenging as increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients are expected to need care. Our health care workers will be on the front lines, as they have been, heroically, since March.

Now more than ever, they need our support. That’s why we’re sharing the “Operation White Lights” movement on Dec. 14 as a way to say thank you to our health care heroes throughout the month of December.

Anyone can participate. Just add white lights and white bows to your home or business, on doors and in windows. It can even be white ribbons on lapels, white bows tied to car antennas and white lights added to holiday displays.

Imagine health workers driving home from a long shift seeing white lights and ribbons everywhere. It’s a simple act of kindness that speaks volumes. Let’s all take part in #OperationWhiteLights and show that we are united in support for our healers -- and hopeful for a brighter tomorrow.

Kurt Schley, Bismarck

President, CHI St. Alexius Health

