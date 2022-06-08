Letter: Dismayed by tactics of political campaigns

This flyer contained statements which attempt to soil the character again of Ryan Eckroth. These allegations were only made by one private person (and never proved) but rather than contest them in a possible lengthy expensive process Ryan left the insurance business. No illegal, immoral or unethical actions were ever proven against Ryan!

I am dismayed that here in Bismarck the tactics of some political campaigns or individuals seem to delve into character assassination by using lies or half truths. Since this flyer does not have references to Mr. Cleary but does reference Ryan in an implied negative manner one might assume that it was sent out solely to benefit Mr. Cleary. Seems to me then that Mr. Cleary and/or his supporters might be worried about the district Republican conventions endorsement and energetic response that Ryan’s campaign has received from the folks in district 35. So sad they’re choosing the low road paved by money from our governor no doubt!