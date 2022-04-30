 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Discrimination is not allowed by law

The Civil Rights Act (1964) prohibited discrimination in public places, voting and employment (title Vll). Section 701 further states "that it shall be the policy of the United States to insure equal employment opportunities for federal employees without discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. So -- for one of the most important and influential jobs in the United States, Judge of the Supreme Court, President Biden searched only for a black woman. Then sadly the Senate confirmed that it is OK to discriminate.

E. Brett Schafer, Bismarck

