Letter: Discouraging communion is example of exclusion

My last visit with family in Fayetteville, Arkansas, coincided with Nuns on the Bus tour stop there. An article with photo in the Arkansas Democrat newspaper showed the mayor welcoming the nuns at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Sadly they were not welcomed by local Catholic hierarchy because of their political activism and declared "Never Trumpers."

More recent and close to home I see instances of exclusion within the Catholic Church of those not of the Catholic faith. The three most recent funerals I attended were long-time friends were in separate Bismarck-Mandan churches. Prior to distribution of communion the presiding priest disinvited those not of the Catholic faith from receiving communion.

However they may come forward, cross armed over their chest and receive a blessing. More truthfully said (my words- a lepers blessing). One would expect that after over a half century, since the Vatican II counsel the Catholic bishops would be more ecumenically hospitable to their non-Catholic brothers and sisters.

Years ago my spiritual director priest said that sometimes the best place to hide from God is in church. The same priest would never ever discourage anyone from receiving communion. Unfortunately, at least in the Bismarck Dioceses, there seems few priests who put following Jesus example above kissing up to the Bishop.

John Maddock, Bismarck

