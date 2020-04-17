Letter: Discontinue nonstop criticism of Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Bismarck Tribune should change its name to The Daily Barrage. In recent op-eds Tory Jackson, Gary Adkisson, Ryan Hilmoe and the never biased Associated Press continue the nonstop criticism of the current president.

In a recent professional ethics survey by the Gallup Poll lawyers ranked 14th out of 22 professions people admired/trusted. Hardly a raging endorsement of your chosen career Mr. Jackson. Gary Adkisson in the April 3 edition made reference to himself 34 times. Instead of boring the readers with your self-bloviating exploits spend some time picking up the finders that litter every neighborhood in the city. Probably Mandan too!

Mr. Hilmoes' reference to the Chinese virus as racist is absurd. Everyone agrees it originated in China. So they own It! During Wuhans' struggle with this contagion, the Chinese government sent them 40 mobile furnaces. (source Epoch Times) You can bet they weren't sent there to make stir fry. Remember Auschwitz! Be glad people of your ilk are free to exercise your first amendment rights. It wouldn't be allowed in China or 1940's Germany.

Lynn Geffre, Bismarck

