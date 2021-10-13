Letter: Disastrous Afghan withdrawal should have consequences

Several incredible matters have been brought to light over the past several weeks.

First, General Mark Milley under oath has testified at United State Senate hearings that President Biden was told by military advisors what would happen with his withdrawal plan from Afghanistan. The president says he doesn’t recall that advice. We now have a situation where we need to ask who’s lying. The president could not forget that advice unless he is mentally impaired. So, what is it? If mentally impaired resignation or invoking the 25th amendment is in order. If of sound mind the president must be impeached for dereliction of duty by jeopardizing national security, turning over $80 billion of military equipment to terrorists, and more importantly responsible for the loss of life of 13 of our service personnel and the abandonment of United States citizens and loyal Afghans.

If General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff's testimony under oath is correct, he should have put his stars on the table and told the Biden administration he will have no part of this ineptitude of the Biden withdrawal plan. Independent counsel investigation is also necessary to determine the content of General Milley’s conversation with China, and the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as reported in the Bob Woodward book. General Milley no longer has credibility. He should resign.