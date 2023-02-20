As you prepare to pay your federal income taxes after paying a whopper of an increase on your recent property taxes you might want to consider your legislators and what they've decided oil companies in ND should pay in state taxes. As the oil companies are whining about paying 6.5% because they had high earnings last year (remember what you paid for gas last year at the pump) they want this reduced with the legislators blessing to 5%. As reported in the Tribune this results in a loss of $117 million dollars in tax revenue to ND which amounts to $153.53 per citizen. Multiply that number by the number of people in your family. That's how much less you could pay in property taxes, income taxes, sales taxes, etc. By the way.. you pay 10% federal tax on your first amount of income to $10,276 and 12% up to $41,775. After that you pay 22%. Are your legislators looking out for you or the oil companies? You be the judge.