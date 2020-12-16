 Skip to main content
Letter: Disappointed with ND joining lawsuit

Letter: Disappointed with ND joining lawsuit

I was disappointed that North Dakota signed on to the lawsuit from Texas challenging the the results of the election in other states. This sounds a bit like Slope County telling Burleigh County election officials that they are not competent to do their job. The people of North Dakota chose President Trump to serve another four years and our election was certified as such. Other states have the right to certify their elections without any outside interference, foreign or domestic. Are we the country of inalienable right or one where the electorate only has the right to agree with us?

Reva Stanley, Bismarck

