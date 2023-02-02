After 25 years away, I have recently returned to North Dakota, my home state. I came back to be closer to my family, my mother, brother, sister-in-law and their young kiddos. As the fun aunt, it has always been my goal to get these kids to be readers, as an avid reader myself. My first memories are of going to the Hazen Public Library and picking out books to bring home. We didn’t have a lot of money and the library was a sort of entertainment and free fun. I even won a summer reading contest and came home with a Teddy Roosevelt stuffed bear, which I have to this day.

So to return here, to Bismarck, where I hope to grow lovers of books and libraries, I am so disappointed to see House Bill 1205 and Senate Bill 2123 which target public libraries and the librarians themselves. They put the government in charge of the information accessible to our community, instead of the very well-trained librarians and the patrons themselves, not to mention the bills would criminalize librarians for doing their job and providing to the public the books they’ve always provided? Send librarians to jail? Really?

The public library has been around since 1833 when Andrew Carnegie helped build more than 1,700 libraries across America and librarians have been helping the public just as long. So why do Representatives Mike Lefor, Vicky Steiner and Todd Beard think they know better what our community should be able to read and the information to which we have access?

Governor Burgum should not allow this while trying to keep up with his Main Street Initiative. There are already teacher shortages - who will want to work here with this kind of legislation controlling the information we have access to as North Dakota residents? No one.

Aimee Geurts, Bismarck