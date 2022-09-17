Letter: Disappointed with changes in Tribune

Over the past few years the Tribune has changed. No matter how you spin it, it never seems for the better. You have gone from 7 days a week to 6. You have reduced to almost none, the ads now in Sat paper and frequently forgetting some of the inserts. You have raised the price to a ridiculous amount considering the average daily paper has very few pages. Now you have changed the entertainment i.e. the advice column, the horoscope and the comic section to something totally different and managed to lose many of the best comics in the process. When my subscription expires, I am most certainly not going planning on renewing it.