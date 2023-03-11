I am disappointed in the unprofessional decision of the city commission to strip Commissioner Mark Splonskowski of his ability to vote on certain matters such as abatements because of a perceived conflict of interest with his new position as Burleigh County Auditor, and you should be too. The decision to strip Splonskowski of his vote was undeniably a reason for his resignation on Monday evening.

The decision to remove Splonskowski’s vote is troubling because (1) Splonskowski is an elected official in the city and is guaranteed a vote on the commission, (2) there does not exist a provision in century code barring an elected official from performing the duties of two distinct positions, (3) there was no evidence in code or in an official Attorney General opinion that a conflict existed between the positions, and (4) existing precedence holds that a lawmaker and executive role can be held at the same time. Despite these facts, the commission decided in a 3-1 vote to remove Splonskowski’s voting rights.

Instead of erring on the side of protecting a city official’s voting rights, the commission erroneously overstepped its power and disenfranchised Commissioner Splonskowski by presuming his guilt to a conflict of interest without indisputable evidence, or even a high degree of certainty. Mark Splonskowski was presumed guilty until proven innocent, a clear miscarriage of justice.

To anyone who values the presumption of innocence and due process, the decision of Mayor Schmitz, Commissioner Cleary, and Commissioner Marquardt to remove Commissioner Splonskowski’s vote is dangerous and irresponsible. Overriding due process rights is more of a reason for resignation than an unproven conflict of interest. I encourage you to reach out to the three members of the commission who voted against due process and express your frustration.

Rep. Brandon Prichard, R-Bismarck