This morning I read another letter to the editor of the Bismarck Tribune from a subscriber expressing their dissatisfaction with the decision to eliminate the 24/7 weekly entertainment guide from the Tribune. I concur with that subscriber and with everyone else who has expressed their dissatisfaction, either verbally or in writing, with this decision. I did express my opinion to an employee when I called in to place an ad in the Tribune in May. She kindly explained this was not a popular decision among the local Tribune employees. She went on to say the decision was made at the corporate level and not much could be done to change it. If that is true, perhaps the subscription fee for the TV guide should be included in the subscription fee we pay for the Tribune, at no additional cost to those of us who wish to subscribe to the Tribune. When I consider all the changes made to the Bismarck Tribune recently, I can’t help but wonder if the corporate office may have more dismal plans for the future of the Tribune. I hope not. We need a local paper.