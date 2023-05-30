I absolutely agree with the letter on May 18, from Gerie Johnson regarding the removal of the weekly TV schedule. This is part of why my husband and I continue to get the Tribune delivered to our home. We like to look at all the channels, on paper, to decide what we want to watch, not download or sign up for something online. The option that is now in the daily paper is only for that day so we can't look ahead and these aren't generally anything that we would be interested in watching anyway and it doesn't give any daytime listings. I called the suggested number to subscribe to TV weekly, but it's $72 for a year. No way. The Bismarck Tribune is so expensive as it is and now pay more for the TV schedule. Hope you decide to return the previous addition of the 24/7 TV schedule. Thank you.