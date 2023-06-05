The boys Class A High School Regional baseball tournaments in Jamestown received no coverage except for the scores, while other sports have been given coverage throughout the week. While I do not begrudge the coverage for the other sports but isn't there room for all sports? If someone from this area wins in the State Tournament, will the Tribune cover that? Just wondering -- and I want to congratulate all the other team sports, boys and girls alike. Seems that only Class A baseball gets neglected.