Letter: Differing opinions matter

A letter titled “Recent letters distort the truth” dated Oct. 13 ends by asking why “leftist rants” are approved by the paper. I begin this letter by asking a few questions. Does the author of the Oct. 13 letter believe that only conservative and middle-of-the-road rants should be published by the Bismarck Tribune? Does he believe the Bismarck Tribune should only be accepting and publishing letters supporting conservative point of views? He says in his letter that North Dakotans “reject the radical ideas that the left is spouting.” Has he become the de facto spokesperson for North Dakotans?

Local and regional newspapers, like the Bismarck Tribune, should allow the publication of different and diverse points of views. If readers don’t want to be exposed to alternative perspectives in a newspaper, then they can always subscribe to publications that present only what they want to read and believe. Better yet, they could read articles on social media platforms, like Facebook, that use behavioral algorithms to determine what a reader should be seeing and reading.

The day that the Bismarck Tribune stops publishing letters from people with differing perspectives in its Opinion section is the day it is no longer a publication for all North Dakotans.

Robert Bauer, Mandan

