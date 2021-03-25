Letter: Diabolical silliness

Once again, some members of the ND Legislature have shown their true color: ignorance. HB 1323 intends to ban mask mandates in government institutions such as schools. Really? Do you know how hard school administrators worked over the summer to develop plans so they could re-open their schools? I am not sure who the wealthy bureaucrats that are robbing our freedoms and perpetuating lies that Rep. Hoverson is speaking about. They more than likely are not scientists or medical experts. Lies? Fact: COVID is airborne. Fact: the purpose of masks is not only to protect you, but also protect others which in turn will slow down and help stop the spread. Are they inconvenient sometimes? Of course. Have you had to turn around right when you get to the entrance of a store to go and grab a mask? You bet. Would you rather get sick and die? No. Many people who mocked the notion that this would happen to them are dead. Do you think school administrators are going to put their students and teachers at risk? Here is thing; nobody is taking your freedoms away. You have a choice; you always have the freedom to make a choice-BUT you have to be willing to face the consequence of your choice. The irony is your mask ban infringes on my choice to wear one. The phrase used by Rep. Hoverson regarding masks was “diabolical silliness.” Well, I would like Mr. Hoverson to stand in an auditorium that is filled with the family members of the 531,000 people who have died from COVID and utter this same phrase. What should actually be labeled diabolical silliness is the fact that the legislature actually took the time to create this bill.