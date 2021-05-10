Letter: Devil in details with green jobs

The “Unsinkable Titanic” and the “Moon seemed impossible too” thinking have some things in common. First, the belief that human technology can overcome and control nature. Secondly, no problem is too big to not be solved by radical ideas and radical spending.

Like most things in life, the devil is in the details. Nobody has accessed the NET jobs created by the push to wind, solar, or green technologies. Millions of new jobs? Plus, most green jobs may end up in China which controls 90% of the world’s cobalt and other minerals needed for lithium batteries, panels, and computer chips not to mention the endless supply of CCP (forced) labor to make such items.

India, Pakistan, and most African countries do not have the economic or political stability to significantly reduce their carbon output. More aide from American taxpayers? We cannot print money forever. So, we can shoot for the moon and throw trillions we do not have into a plan that much like the Titanic is based on flawed engineering that creates an unsinkable boat without sealed bulkheads, adequate lifeboats, or the ability to spot dangers ahead OR we can shoot for somewhere attainable like Abilene with energy independence, sensible fossil fuel use, smart application of green energy, and newly developed nuclear fusion technology through a phased approach. Abilene avoids the risk of hitting the iceberg and going down with the Green New Deal ship. I love looking at the full moon. I just don’t need to go there.