Letter: Determining the right path

Let us assume that everyone wants what is good for our USA citizens. Seems each of us has a somewhat different view of what is good for us, question is, just how should we determine the right path.

In the past we have tried to put forth the most educated among us to analyze and then decide the proper course of action. Now many of us want to change the way it has been done in the name of bettering our society. The way it appears to me right now is that we have changed. The people we have sent to D.C. to decide our course have for the second time now exempted themselves from a mandate they set fourth for the rest of us.

Reason would dictate that if the mandate was good, they would also want to be included.

We used to restrict the movements of unreasonable people in the name of public safety, now it seems they are restricting us.

Pro-abortion: The inability to comprehend never being given a chance for anything, for no reason at all.

Life: The ability to grow with or without help.

Jim Braun, Belfield

