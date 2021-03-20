Letter: Deter youth vaping by raising prices

We are writing to you concerned with the amount of high school students or those who are underage who use nicotine. Nine out of 10 adults who smoke daily first tried smoking by the age of 18. The National Cancer Institute states that a pack of cigarettes usually costs around $6.28. If one tends to smoke a pack a day that is $188 a month and $2,292 a year. Many kids these days use vaping devices such as the Juul. A two pack costs $12.99. This means each individual pod costs around $6.50. One pod for a Juul equals a pack of cigarettes not only for the same price, but for your health.