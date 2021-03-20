Letter: Deter youth vaping by raising prices

We are writing to you concerned with the amount of high school students or those who are underage who use nicotine. Nine out of 10 adults who smoke daily first tried smoking by the age of 18. The National Cancer Institute states that a pack of cigarettes usually costs around $6.28. If one tends to smoke a pack a day that is $188 a month and $2,292 a year. Many kids these days use vaping devices such as the Juul. A two pack costs $12.99. This means each individual pod costs around $6.50. One pod for a Juul equals a pack of cigarettes not only for the same price, but for your health.
Research has shown that when you raise the price of tobacco products youth use decreases. If North Dakota would raise the price of cigarettes and JUUL pods, not as many kids would purchase these harmful and addictive products. Vaping and smoking have had many stories of illnesses and even death. In conclusion, raising the price of items containing nicotine will help save lives or help slow down the purchases of nicotine.
Abigail Weber, Bismarck
Saint Mary’s Central High School SADD