Letter: Department of Energy innovations prime North Dakota energy industry for growth

North Dakota coal projects

Coal plays two important roles in our energy economy. The first is as a source of energy reliability and affordability in the United States. As the number eight coal producer in the nation, North Dakota relies on coal for more than 60% of its electricity generation. The second is as an energy export that helps countries like India and Japan meet their energy needs while keeping rates down for their consumers. To keep the industry competitive both domestically and globally, DOE is committed to making coal power cleaner and more efficient, while finding additional ways to extract non-power value from coal.

Our Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Research and Development Program has a comprehensive portfolio of technological solutions that help keep CO2 emissions out of the atmosphere. We just announced approximately $72 million in federal funding to support the further development and advancement of carbon capture technologies. In North Dakota, 15 DOE Clean Coal and Carbon Management Office projects totaling over $130 million are underway, most of them led by the University of North Dakota’s Energy and Environmental Research Center.

The Trump administration and the Department of Energy are committed to the future success and viability of North Dakota’s oil, natural gas and coal industries because we know the critical role they play for the state and the nation. Through smart economic policies and world leading innovation, we will secure North Dakota’s place in America’s energy future.

Dan Brouillette is the United States Secretary of Energy.

