Letter: Dems didn't want unity under Trump

On the steps of the North Dakota State Library Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven and U.S. Representative Kelly Armstrong attended a tribute to President Trump’s four years in office. They also expressed concern that all the legal votes be correctly counted in the election.

None of this was to the liking of an unnamed Hazen writer who bitterly declared in his recent letter, “The shame and destruction that these men have brought to our democracy is immeasurable. At last the cloud of stench Donald Trump brought to the presidency has been rectified.” Is such hair-on-fire rhetoric really justified? Why even print such rubbish?

Now Biden is calling for national unity, much like President Donald Trump did four years ago. Instead of unity, the Democratic Party responded by boycotting Trump’s inauguration. They created a fake Russian dossier to try to impeach him. The national unity didn’t last very long when Trump was in charge.

Here in Bismarck it seems the “cloud of stench” is coming from the Northwest. President Trump did so much for all Americans. Why are the Democrats so embittered? Do they want all Republicans sent to a Chinese style reeducation camp? We all know the answer to that question.

Tom Hammerel, Bismarck

